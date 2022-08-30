Buying a house is no walk in the park, especially when one is not familiar with the real estate sector or is buying a house for the first time

There are important questions to ask that will save people from trouble or prevent them from throwing money away on a wrong purchase

Many people sell their homes for a variety of reasons, so it is important to find out from the property seller or agent why the house is on the market

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

People who want to buy a house must be completely certain about a home before putting an offer on it. Asking the appropriate questions can help you conduct the necessary research to find the ideal house. By doing this, you can be sure that the house you're buying will fulfil your needs over the long run. Below are the top three questions you must ask when buying a home.

A man experiences flooding at his new home. Photo credit: AndreyPopov

Source: Getty Images

Is The Home Prone To Disasters?

Find out whether the home you want to buy is prone to disasters like flooding or earthquakes. Where applicable, ensure you buy adequate homeowner's insurance to pay for the full cost of rebuilding your home if disaster strikes. If a severe disaster strikes and you don't have enough insurance, you could have to pay a hefty repair fee for your house.

Why Is The Property Owner Selling The House?

Understand the reason why the seller is selling the house. Some reasons could be a job transfer or the outcome of a significant life event. This may help you negotiate a lower price for the home. A smart agent will try to learn this information to give their clients an upper hand in the bargaining process.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Were There Any Major Renovations?

Find out if the seller has made any significant updates or repairs to the house. Understanding a home's repair history might help you judge the property's condition and to bargain more effectively.

Questions To Ask When Interviewing A Real Estate Agent Before Hiring One

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about serious questions people should ask before hiring a real estate agent. Before a transaction occurs, choosing the appropriate real estate agent is one of the most crucial things to do.

There are key things to ask agents that may help people make the greatest decision when settling on a property agent. The right agent will help people secure the finest bargains in the real estate market and spare them from worry.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh