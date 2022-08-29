There are appropriate steps people should follow before they start a career in real estate as an agent

Most real estate agents in Ghana do not have proper training because of how unstructured Ghana's real estate industry is

The appropriate criteria, when followed, will produce knowledgeable and credible estate agents who will be resourceful to property seekers

Pursuing a real estate agent career can be rewarding, especially when one has the necessary knowledge and skills for the job. However, those considering becoming an agent must take steps to succeed. YEN.com.gh mentions them below.

A real estate agent shows a client around a property. Photo credit: xavierarnau

Source: Getty Images

Acquire Basic Knowledge

There are courses that teach how to be a successful real estate agent. These courses can be accessed through the internet via online courses. You may also enroll in training programs that are run by real estate companies that provide real estate agents with the skills they need.

Get Experience From a Large Real Estate Company

New agents can obtain practical experience by joining a large agency with a proven track record of generating commissions and selling or renting homes. Build a strong relationship with the brokerage firm and be willing to offer your skills without compensation. This relationship will be important in the future because you can ask them for guidance if you have trouble closing a deal.

Acquire Certification

Registering your business to get a certificate for it is a smart idea. The Ghanaian government is working to implement policies to provide all real estate agencies with company licenses and regulate their client services.

Joining a real estate association will also fast-track one's credibility because some associations provide certifications for their members.

Build Your Network

As a relatively young business, you must grow your customer base. Attending housing fair events where you can run across potential clients will help you build your portfolio. Additionally, you may request recommendations from loved ones and friends who may need your services. Also, your clients will recommend others from within their circles if you offer superior services.

