The Deputy Education Minister John Ntim Fordjour commissioned a newly built hostel facility for UPSA at a ceremony held on Thursday, September 8, 2022

The ultra-modern hostel block will become the answer to the accommodation woes of the teeming number of students in dire need of a place to stay

The facility boasts 1,600 beds and was built and funded by Access Bank under a build-and-transfer agreement

On September 8, the Deputy Minister of Education, John Ntim Fordjour, officially opened the University of Professional Studies, Accra's (UPSA) newly built students' hostel facility. The ultra-modern, 1600-bed hostel complex was constructed under a build-and-transfer arrangement with Access Bank.

The Deputy Minister of Education commissions the ultramodern hostel facility. Photo credit: upsa.edu.gh

Source: UGC

At a brief ceremony to formally open the building, Mr Fordjour stated that the government, represented by the Ministry of Education, is thrilled with the creative way the UPSA addresses its infrastructure requirements.

He remarked that the university had done a good and admirable job of addressing its developmental demands with the wise use of domestically generated cash.

The deputy minister ordered the facility's administrators to adopt a culture of upkeep to keep it in a serviceable condition at all times. He also instructed the university's administration to set aside a certain sum for ongoing maintenance.

Mr Fordjour inspects one of the rooms in the hostel. Photo credit: upsa.edu.gh

Source: UGC

The Vice-Chancellor of UPSA, Prof. Abednego O. F. Amartey, claimed that the university is devoted to lodging its students in a safe and respectable academic atmosphere when outlining the justification for the construction of the dormitory.

He said that the new hostel would significantly contribute to addressing students' residential needs, fostering diversity, inclusivity, and access to education on campus. Professor Amartey explained:

The first hostel was built in 2010 thanks to the foresight of our predeccesors. With more than 20,000 students currently enrolled, we have constructed two additional hostel complexes, one of which was just inaugurated and another of which is almost finished.

Source: YEN.com.gh