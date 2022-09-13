Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has commissioned a $72 million housing estate built by the country's National Social Security Fund

The project is the first phase of a 10-year housing project in the country which will provide 300 houses on 600 acres of land

The project will comprise different house types such as villas, apartments and bungalows where people will live

President Yoweri Museveni has commissioned a $72 million SOLANA Housing and Residences development, funded by the National Welfare Fund. The president of Uganda used the occasion to urge all Ugandans to recognize the significance of shared and public "capital raising," which, in his opinion, is the only way for society to finance and carry out significant projects.

The housing project is under construction.

Source: Twitter

The SOLANA housing development is situated in the country's Wakiso region. The first phase of the $72 million 10-year residential project will cover 600 acres. It will consist of 300 residences on 600 acres of land, including villas, apartments, and bungalows.

Some residential bungalows in the housing project. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone

Source: Twitter

Museveni praised the National Social Security Fund's board and administration for making suitable investments and assisting with the country's housing issue. He said that the government would examine the reported VAT levied on non-commercial homes and look for a means to increase the number of mortgages available to Ugandans.

The project will sit on 600 acres of land. Photo credit: Africa Facts Zone

Source: Twitter

Many netizens took to social media to celebrate the project shared by Africa Facts Zone on Twitter. They called other African countries to follow suit. YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments below.

Lavender Glides said:

The SSNIT in Ghana have similar institutions that the ordinary contributor can't afford

uMastandi commented:

This is Uganda? This is actually nice .... Must make a plan to come out of South Africa to see the rest of Africa man .... this is actually dope.

Onovo Ikenna wondered:

I hope an average person can afford them

Dr Steve Bwire added:

As much as I don't like that M7 dude, I must give credit where its due. This is dope.

Ongos Valley: Namibia's Largest Housing Project to Provide Accommodation for 100,000 Citizens

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about Namibia's largest housing project, Ongos Valley. The Ongos Valley is a 28,000-person mixed-use residential community being built in Namibia. The project will include more than 20 schools, several malls and service stations, and institutions and businesses. Each home in the project will be connected to fibre optic internet and receive 1GB of free data each month for five years.

