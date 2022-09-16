The Assin Kushea Palace is located in Assin Kushea, which is purported to be the cleanest town in Ghana

Many reports believe that the Assin Kushea Palace will become the biggest palace in Africa upon full completion

The palace has a magnificent look with a vast compound that can accommodate thousands of visitors

The magnificent Assin Kushea Palace in the Central Region of Ghana has got tongues wagging on social media because many believe that it is set to become the biggest palace in Africa when it is fully completed. The palace is being built by the central region's paramount chief of the Owirenkyi Traditional Area.

The Kushea Palace is still under construction and can rival some of the magnificent palaces in the world. The paramount chief constructing the palace is called Nana Prah Agyensaim VI. The palace boasts a botanical garden, zoo, massive courtyard and several rooms.

It is believed that the chief will not live in the palace when it is complete. Instead, he's building it to promote tourism in the town. There are a lot of dog statues in the court because the chief is from the Aduana Clan, which has its totem as a dog.

Watch the video of the stunning palace below.

However, it is claimed that dogs are banned from the Assin Kushea town because one of the king's dogs attacked a town resident. Also, there are a lot of statues on the various pillars of the palace that are depictions of African proverbs.

Many netizens have reacted to the palace video on YouTube by Maame Sika. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

Makafui Tsifotey asked:

The place is really beautiful. Please if it's possible, can you interview a resident of Assin Kushea on the history of the place?

O. T. said:

Wow. Sika please update us when it's all done and dusted. I hope it achieves its aim of attracting tourists. I absolutely love the garden.

BuildVisions4Africa wondered:

I hope the town equally have the biggest and best schools and hospitals too.

Adutwumwaa xo commented:

It looks like a place they can shoot "Coming to America"

