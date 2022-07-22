Everyone desires to own a house someday, but very few are taking practical steps to make the dream a reality

Most people in Ghana know that buying a home will likely be their biggest single investment of a lifetime

However, many first-time buyers misjudge how much money they would need to buy their ideal house

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Amassing enough money for a house can be challenging for anybody, but especially for families that balance several conflicting demands on the family budget. In this article, YEN.com.gh shows how people can save money to buy a house within a reasonable amount of time.

A woman saves money in a jar. Photo credit: Roy Hsu.

Source: Getty Images

Pay Yourself

A man withdraws money from an ATM. Photo credit: Grace Cary.

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The first step in beginning to save for a home (or anything, really) is to organize your accounts. And if you can, it means beginning with your salary. Then, create an automated withdrawal from your bank account the day you are paid your salary. This prevents the money from "vanishing" from your pocket.

Invest Your Unexpected Money

A woman shows excitement about getting money. Photo credit: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc.

Source: Getty Images

Don't overspend if you receive an unexpected bonus at work or a lump sum of money. Instead, put the money in your account for purchasing a home. Consider a savings account to help you accumulate money over time.

Additionally, it may be tempting to access the extra funds after some time; as a result, either restrict access to the account or ask that it restriction should be automatically activated.

Find a Cheaper Place to Stay

Two people look for a place to stay. Photo credit: The Good Brigade.

Source: Getty Images

People must move into decent but less-expensive homes to save the extra cash to own their place. Alternatively, they can also share their current place with a roommate and split the rent cost.

If you're unmarried, think about spending a year residing with relatives or friends.

Cut Down On Luxuries And Routine Expenses

A man works out at a gym. Photo credit: Thomas Barwick

Source: Getty Images

Naturally, you'll be reluctant to make significant expenditures on lavish holidays or pricey clothing if you're saving for a home. However, keep an eye on the small, often overlooked details as well.

You can disconnect from paid cable television, and one can also ride a bike home from work instead of paying for transportation every time.

The Most Important Things People Overlook When Buying a House in Ghana

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about important things people miss out on when buying a house. When picking a dream home to call their permanent residence and share with their loved ones, several aspects come into play.

When purchasing a home, many individuals forget to consider important details like the area's robust internet access. The little details that are frequently ignored are what decide whether someone would like their stay in a new place or not.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh