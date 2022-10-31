American stand-up comedian Kevin Hart has opened a plant-based restaurant in Los Angeles that will serve delicious vegan food

The celebrity calls the restaurant "Hart House" and will offer alternatives to food like "chicken" sandwiches, cheeseburgers, and fries

Kevin Hart refers to himself as a "flexitarian" and only consumes chicken, no red meat, no pork, and no shellfish

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kevin Hart has launched a new vegan fast-food restaurant in Los Angeles called "Hart House." The eatery is one of a kind, as it provides plant-based substitutes for delicacies such as chicken sandwiches, cheeseburgers, fries, and milkshakes.

Kevin Hart opens a vegan restaurant in Los Angeles. Photo credit: VegNews and Forbes

Source: UGC

The CEO of Hart House, Andy Hooper, explained in a statement:

Kevin Hart may have altered how we view the fast food industry with the opening of Hart House, which is a new vegan fast food restaurant. The eatery's first branch provides plant-based substitutes for your favourite fast-food dishes, like crispy "chicken" sandwiches, cheeseburgers, fries, and milkshakes.

The location of Kevin Hart's newest eatery is a modest outdoor mall close to the Los Angeles International Airport. The comedian claims that he is interested in eating just plants. He added:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The thought was standing in front of me. We looked at the number of individuals doing this and it made sense. You can't ignore numbers.

Kevin Hart is one of the richest comedians on the planet, with a net worth of about $450 million. He reportedly makes between US$40 million and US$60 million a year. Hart recently earned US$100 million when he combined his two current production businesses to establish the media venture HartBeat, which he still retains an 85% part in, in addition to his movies and stand-up specials.

3 Top Comedians Like Nkansah Lilwin And Others Who Have Built Huge Mansions In Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about three Ghanaian comedians who have built houses in the country. Even though Ghana has several well-known comedians, the business is still in its infancy. Nkansah and other famous comedians have succeeded to the point that they can build lavish houses for their families and themselves. These Ghanaian comedians' success would encourage others to view the comedic business as a rewarding endeavor.

Source: YEN.com.gh