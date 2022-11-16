A TikToker, @ijeomaofaccra, took netizens on a virtual tour of the Ghana National Mosque, showing its impressive features

She showed the stunning exterior building and also showed the interior areas such as the beautifully coloured floors and well-placed pillars

Several netizens were impressed by the magnificent building and took to the comments to share a few thoughts

A Tiktoker, @ijeomaofaccra, took to social media to show off the Ghana National Mosque, which is the second-largest mosque in West Africa. She flaunted the exterior and interior areas of the building, showing areas such as the huge compound and colourful flooring.

Woman tours Ghana National Mosque. Photo credit: @ijeomaofaccra

Source: UGC

@ijeomaofaccra explained that touring the National Mosque was open to all and sundry, irrespective of their religious affiliation.

She added that the inner decorations were made of hand-drawn calligraphic verses from the Quran. She then went on to speak briefly about the history of the Mosque, adding that it was built at a cost of $10 million and funded by the Turkish Hudai Foundation in Accra.

Watch the video below.

Several netizens were impressed by the building and took to the comments to share a few thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples some below.

kobbyfoster_ said:

I remember in high school I used to wait for my friends outside their mosque till they finish praying . That’s Ghana

Dreams and Ease added:

Do night time please, I bet they’ll be shocked by the beauty.

Akwesman95ernest commented:

Well done, as a Ghanaian i have never seen it before but you showed me, thanks for good job done

alexkumi135 remarked:

10 million dollars for this building? Most government projects in Ghana are over-inflated

