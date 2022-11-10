She showed off the various areas of the houses, like its two living rooms, compound, kitchen, and chill spots

She shared the video on social media to dispel the notion by most Europeans and Americans that Africans lived in huts

She showed off the various areas of the house, like its two living rooms, compound, kitchen, and chill spots

A TikToker, @bubbleteahore, has impressed netizens with the display of her gorgeous house on social media. She posted the video on TikTok and captioned it, "someone asked for a house tour...I figured I do it because too many people think Africans lived in huts".

bubbleteahore flaunts her two mansions to show that Africans don't live in huts. Photo credit: @bubbleteahore

The TikToker explained that she was taking netizens on tour to show that Africans live in mansions just like people from other parts of the world.

She took netizens on a property tour and showed off the living rooms, kitchen, chill spots, and backyard. She explained that there were two houses on the plot. Thus, several of the house's features came in twos.

Watch the video below.

YEN.com.gh samples some comments from netizens below.

gerapanamera said:

A lot of Africans live in better houses than most Eastern Europeans

Lala commented:

I love African homes, people always tryna act like everybody in Africa is less fortunate when it’s the opposite

Jasmine asked:

I’m so confused...y’all mad cause she has a nice house? Or y’all mad she doesn’t feed into your imagination on how Africa should be?

konstal remarked:

It's the Americans and Europeans that think they are the only ones who can be rich for me

Kali opined:

Everyone saying this house isn’t nice...some of you are failing to realize that you need different architecture and housing materials because they live in a different place

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how an African-American woman named Deijha finally s after searching for more than a month. She showed off different rooms in the house, including the dining room, guest bathroom, bedrooms, and others. Several internet users were impressed with Deijha's home and compared it to equivalent homes in the US.

