Two midwives have been charged with conspiracy and abduction in a newborn disappearance case

Police investigations are underway after a baby went missing from East Gonja District Hospital

Ghana Health Service has sought public assistance in locating the missing newborn

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Two midwives from the Salaga District Hospital have been remanded into police custody by the Tamale Circuit Court over their alleged involvement in the disappearance of a newborn baby from the facility.

The suspects have been identified as Frank Atanga and Mariam Mohammed.

Two midwives charged over disappearance of baby from Salaga district hospital. Credit: Igor Vershinsky

Source: Getty Images

They pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to steal and abduction.

The court ordered that they be remanded into police custody for one week, with the case adjourned to June 18, 2026, for further hearing.

The development comes as police in the East Gonja Municipality continue investigations into the suspected abduction of the newborn, who reportedly went missing from the hospital on June 10, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Savannah Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed the incident, describing it as unfortunate and disturbing, and noted that hospital authorities immediately launched a search within the facility after the disappearance was reported. However, the search yielded no results.

What has the family of the missing baby said?

Balik Majik Ebenezer, brother of the missing child's father, Kofi Simon, said Simon's wife, Priscilla, was admitted to the hospital at about 3:00 a.m. while in labour and later delivered a baby girl between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

According to Ebenezer, the family was informed that both mother and baby were doing well after the delivery. However, concerns arose when relatives were allegedly prevented from seeing the newborn.

He explained that Priscilla was later transferred to the ward without the baby, prompting family members to inquire about the child's whereabouts.

According to him, when the family questioned a nurse about the baby's whereabouts, the nurse reportedly said she believed the mother had taken the child out for breastfeeding.

“The nurse said she thought the mother had come out with the child to breastfeed, so she was not aware that the baby was missing. She later checked and also confirmed that the child was not there."

Source: YEN.com.gh