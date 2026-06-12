Government Releases Over GH¢76M For Black Stars’ World Cup Campaign
- The Ministry of Finance authorised the release of GH₵ 76,466,919.20 to support the Black Stars
- A disbursement of GHS 58,929,500.00 was made as an advance payment to facilitate tournament group stage preparations
- The government paid GHS 17,537,419.20 to settle outstanding qualification bonuses owed to the team
The John Mahama government, through the Ministry of Finance, has authorised the release of GH₵ 76,466,919.20 to support the Senior National Football Team, the Black Stars.
This financial commitment is structured into two distinct disbursements to facilitate the team’s participation in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
The first part of the funding involves a release of GHS 58,929,500.00, which represents the cedi equivalent of US $5,000,000.00.
This sum serves as an advance payment to cover essential preparation costs and group stage expenditures.
According to official statements, this proactive financial step aims to equip the team with all necessary resources to compete effectively on the global stage.
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Read the details in the Facebook post below.
Qualification Bonuses Settled Fully
The second part of the disbursement consists of GHS 17,537,419.20, which is the cedi equivalent of US $1,488,000.00. This specific release handles the full settlement of outstanding bonuses originally owed to the players during their qualifying series.
The payment satisfies a performance agreement where the team received an initial 50% during qualifiers, with the rest promised upon tournament qualification. The state noted that these funds will offer stability and motivation for the players to focus on delivering on-pitch success.
The official state announcement read: “We believe this timely release of funds will provide the stability and motivation needed for the technical team and players to focus on their core mandate: delivering success for the people of Ghana.”
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh