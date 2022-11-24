A 32-year-old hospitality designer and business consultant, Rosemary Okoli, has caused an online stir after a video emerged of how she turned an abandoned island into a resort

In an interview with Tayo Aina on YouTube, she took her host on a tour of her six-bedroom beach house and flaunted its impressive features

She explained that when she first came to the site, there were no buildings or furnishings, so she had to build everything from scratch

32-year-old Rosemary Okoli is a hospitality and business consultant who is the brain behind the success of one of West Africa's beach destinations - Landmark Beach. Rosemary explained in an interview that she was an architect in the US but moved back to Africa in 2013 because she realised that a lot had not been done in Africa, which meant there were a lot of opportunities to carry out exciting projects.

32-year-old woman transforms desolate land into a Tayo resort. Photo credit: Tayo Aina

She added that she started getting bored working on architectural designs, so she started a travel company that documented her experiences. Eventually, she received a proposal to manage Landmark Beach.

Watch the full interview below.

In the interview, Rosemary further explained how she transformed the place from a desolate area to accommodate an average of four thousand visitors on a Sunday. Several netizens were impressed and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples a few below.

Anthony Ilogu said:

I like that she believed that she could do more in Africa. She told herself the hard truth and decided to return home despite all the unknown. The risk was worth it.

Jamidesu TV added:

Rory is such a brilliant lady, her work is inspiring. Thank you for interviewing her. We need to see more women doing big things like this. Kudos to her

Wini Boansi remarked:

This was a wonderful watch! She is so smart and inspiring! On a side note, I find it funny that you both are acting as if you've just met each other. CUTE!

Source: YEN.com.gh