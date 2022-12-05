A TikTok user, @antoniabenson, shared a video of the house her mother built in Ghana in less than two years

In the video, she showed various aspects of the house during its construction stage before showing the outcome

Several netizens were impressed by the house's transformation and the time it took the woman to complete it

TikTok user @antoniabenson surprised netizens when she showed the house her abroad-based mum relocated to Ghana to build in less than two years. In the video, she showed the various areas of the house, such as the compound, ground floors, and top floors, and how the house looked when it was fully completed.

TikToker flaunts the house her mum built in Ghana in less than two years. Photo credit: @antoniabenson

Source: UGC

According to the TikToker, the mum started her building project on January 14, 2019, and completed it on March 4, 2020. Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the TikToker's video of her mum's building

Several netizens were impressed by the time it took @ntoniabenson's mum to complete her house in Ghana and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples a few reactions below.

Akua Belcon asked:

I am currently doing my research to leave the US, and Ghana is now at the top of my list. Is there any information you can share? I'm visiting this summer

user9075931478075 enquired:

What company did you use? I am building my house in Ghana

Kofi Ben Hezekiah added:

@pedasante @herchairmano. Don't think people can't move to Gh with capital and build their dreams

nanaboahen948 asked:

Please, what company installed your kitchen cabinets, please?

