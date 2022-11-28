An abroad-based woman Mz.Tilly caused an online stir when she shared her story of how she built a seven-bedroom property in Ghana while earning $10/hr

She explained that her story might sound unbelievable, but one does not need to be making a six-figure salary before building a house

Several netizens were impressed by what she had accomplished and took to the comments to share their thoughts

An abroad-based woman has proven that nothing is impossible to achieve by sharing how she built a seven-bedroom mansion in Ghana on a meagre salary of $10/hr. She added that one does not need to make huge sums of money before building a house.

Woman builds a seven-bedroom mansion in Ghana on a salary of $10/hr. Photo credit: Mz.Tilly and Michael Tagoe

Mz.Tilly shared on YouTube explaining how she was able to accomplish the phenomenal feat. She said she started saving to buy land when she got a job that paid her $10/hr. To save money, she did not buy food from outside but packed her lunch to work. In addition, she did not go shopping or spend extravagantly.

She added that when she did her tax returns, she added the money she gained to her savings. Thus, it was through budgeting and saving that she was able to build the house.

Several netizens were impressed and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Stephen Asante said:

Well done, my sister. Good planning! You know exactly where you are coming from and you focused to hit your target. Ayekoo Maami

Kwame Olatunji added:

Well done, sister, you have to remain focused even if it was 5 dollars an hr, you can do it as long as you remain focused. Hope you get to go back home early.

Nomadic traveller remarked:

Your house is beautiful. I will be moving from Texas to Ghana in the near future and I will be looking for information on building or buying a house. Please sell me your house. You are definitely my inspiration

