A benevolent YouTuber doesn't want people to make the costly mistakes he made when building his house

He took to his YouTube channel to share some mistakes he made and offered insights on how people could prevent them

Several netizens were thankful to him for the advice and took to the comments to share their thoughts

The handler of the YouTube channel Africa Building Hub has decided to save people tons of money by sharing with them some costly mistakes that they need to avoid when building their houses. He shared the advice based on his experience building his first home.

A YouTuber shares mistakes people should avoid when building their first house. Photo credit: Africa Building Hub and Mastercard Foundation

The YouTuber said that repeating his mistakes could make people rework the building project, which would be costly. He mentioned that the first mistake he made when constructing his house was that he did not prioritise the work needed.

Watch the full video below.

He explained that he bought an uncompleted building and worked on it as though he was going to move in immediately. However, he changed his mind after researching and finding out that moving into an uncompleted house came with some hazards. He confessed that the ideal thing he should have done was to plan and prioritise appropriately.

He also mentioned that people should plan their building projects in phases. In addition, they should determine how much money they would need for each sage and budget accordingly.

Netizens react to the YouTuber's timely advice

Several netizens were thankful to the YouTuber and shared some comments. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Yorky Rolling said:

Always got amazing insight and a knowledgeable presentation, keep it up bro.

Kate adegah commented:

Very good information. Thank you. Will get back to you. Tnx

Codi morning star Tv asked:

I wanna roof my house and can u please help with my roofing project..may I get your contact...I like ur honesty

