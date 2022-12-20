A foreign YouTuber who visited Ghana took time off to tour one of the biggest slums in the country

He interviewed the locals, asked about the living conditions and also showed off various areas of the inner city

Several netizens who saw the video lamented the living conditions of the locals and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A YouTuber with the handle Indigo Traveller opened many people's eyes to how some Ghanaians live by making a video of one of Ghana's biggest slums called Teshie. He toured the inhabitants' homes and showed their poor living conditions.

Many locals talked about how the government had neglected them and left them to their fate. The residents pleaded with the government to give them building materials to put up suitable structures instead of the shacks they were living in.

Netizens react to the video of the slum

Several netizens were bothered about the residents' plight and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh samples some reactions below.

Nate Jones said:

That guy in the green sweater was seriously so down to earth. Truly puts your life into perspective when you see someone like him being so positive even under the circumstances. I mean they don’t know much difference. But just the fact these people are alive is enough for them to have a smile on their faces. Take notes people.

G B commented:

No matter how many times I've watched your videos I'm still shocked at just how hard a lot of people are living

Style with Vera added:

I’m Ghanaian and I would be scared to death to visit some of these places, love every bit of your videos. I’m praying and hoping that our governments see the aftermath of their self-centred and corrupt practices through your lens.

Zach K remarked:

As a Canadian, I hope that man gets all his dreams and wishes fulfilled. Seems like a very bright positive man and one that just wants to work hard and do honest work.

