Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife Georgina have started their festive celebrations early by decorating their Manchester mansion

The Manchester-based couple has entirely renovated their UK residence in preparation for the holiday season, and the outcome is amazing.

Georgina is shown in a video touring the property and showing how her amazing Christmas lights operate to her fans

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have completely renovated their UK home in time for the holiday season, showing how well-prepared they are for Christmas. Georgina provided a brief tour of the house on Instagram, demonstrating to her fans how her amazing Christmas lights operated.

Georgina shows her fans her lovely Christmas decorations. Photo credit: Georgina shows her fans her lovely Christmas decorations. Photo credit: georginagio

Source: Instagram

In the Instagram post, she wrote the caption:

We are prepared for Christmas with the decorations up with @twinkly. We have had so much fun creating our own effects to help us get into the holiday mood since we are OBSESSED with these lights.

In the video, Georgina is shown leaving her Manchester home's breathtaking staircase and stopping by one of their Christmas trees to demonstrate how she can use her phone to alter her holiday lights' colour, effect, and animations.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below.

The young mother is then seen walking through the living room and showing their magnificent fireplace, which has been exquisitely decorated with a garland of lovely lights. She proceeds to display the light curtain installed on their floor-to-ceiling windows.

The Manchester mansion is only one of the numerous properties owned by Cristiano and Georgina. The football player, who presently represents Manchester United, has homes in Spain and Portugal and has spent lavishly on his next residence, which is scheduled to be finished in early 2023.

Coleen And Wayne Rooney Sell Off Their Cheshire Mansion In the UK For £3.7 Million

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how the Rooney couple sold off their Chesire mansion for £3.7 million. Wayne Rooney, a former star for Manchester United, and his wife Coleen discreetly sold their Cheshire property for a staggering £3.7 million. The Rooney family relocated to a larger mansion in the Cheshire area earlier this year and placed the house up for sale. With a net worth of over $170 million, the former football star is among the world's wealthiest football players.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh