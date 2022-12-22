Saudi Arabia is set to become the location of a floating city that is to be built at an estimated cost of $8 billion

The structure will be shaped like a turtle and will function like a huge boat, making it the first of its kind in the world

The enormous vessel is named after Pangaea; a supercontinent said to have existed between 200 and 335 million years ago

According to reports, Saudi Arabia has been suggested as the location for the building of a mega vessel called Pangeos, which has the shape of a turtle. It is named after Pangaea, a supercontinent that existed around 200 million years ago. The proposal, if realized, would result in the largest marine vessel ever built, making it a vast floating city.

Saudi Arabia to construct a mega city that floats on water. Photo credit: Lazzarini Design Studio and Expatica

The Lazzarini Design Studio created and put out the project. The firm, located in Rome, uses 3D technology to depict designs and concepts.

The enormous ship will serve as a floating metropolis. There will be adequate room for public places like parks, retail malls, and hotels. According to Lazzarini, Pangeos can hold 60,000 people and an undefined number of crew and personnel.

There would be enough for 69 apartments and 19 villas on each side wing of Pangeos. Some overlook the ship's central port area, while others offer sea views.

Below is a video showing how the floating would like.

Finding a suitable location big enough for such a massive building project would be difficult. According to Lazzarini, Construction would take eight years. However, designers have chosen a site near King Abdullah Port as a potential location for the mega-project, pending approval from the Saudi Arabian government.

