A real estate lawyer called Emmanuel Mate-Kole shared with Ghanaians how the costly mistake many make when buying land could be avoided

He mentioned that several people find themselves in difficult situations when buying land because they were ignorant of what needed to be done

Several netizens were thankful to the lawyer for his timely advice and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A renowned Ghanaian real estate lawyer called Emmanuel Mate-Kole had many thanking their stars for coming across his video when he shared how people could avoid a costly mistake when buying land in the country.

In an interview with Ghana Bound on YouTube, the lawyer mentioned that lawyers are the only appropriate individuals who could prepare land documents. He explained that many make the mistake of getting surveyors and others to prepare land documents for them, which will not be recognised in the law court if there is a litigation issue.

Emmanuel Mate-Kole further stressed that there was a way that land documents needed to be prepared before they could be officially recognised. Thus, he advised that people had to consult lawyers who were in good standing and were experienced enough to do it.

Netizens react to the lawyer's advice about buying land

Several netizens were appreciative of the advice that the lawyer shared and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@adjoachilds6074 asked:

How can a lawyer help after your home has been built but the paperwork was not initially done by a lawyer

@TheTravelingIsraelite enquired:

What about gifted land?

@deenicola said:

The quality and clarity of the information you presented in the video with Emmanuel are really great.

Source: YEN.com.gh