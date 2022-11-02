American socialite Kylie Jenner and her partner, Travis Scott, are selling their Beverly Hills mansion for a whopping $21.9 million

The couple bought the 10,000-square-foot property in 2018 for $13 million, which boasts seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and two powder rooms

The Beverly Hills estate has several other impressive features that are befitting for a couple of their status in society

The stylish Beverly Hills home of reality television star and makeup entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and her partner, rapper Travis Scott, has been put up for sale for $21.9 million. According to People Magazine, the couple paid $13.45 million for the seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom home in 2018. This isn't Kylie's only home, but it is one of the most subtly opulent since the Kardashian-Jenner family loves to invest in real estate.

The estate has numerous floor-to-ceiling glass doors, dining space on the terrace, white marble counters in the kitchen, and a walk-in pantry, among others. The mansion's upper floor comprises two master bathrooms, a Kardashian-ready glam room, and a child's room.

The house has a three-car garage, an outdoor living area adjacent to the pool, and a formal and magnificent movie theatre.

Jenner continues to possess several properties, including a $36 million house in Holmby Hills, a $15 million vacant lot, and a highly customized desert getaway estate she is now constructing in La Quinta's Madison Club. Her boyfriend, Scott, owns a $23 million Brentwood hilltop estate.

