The government of Ghana is making plans to build a hydroelectric power plant at Pra river/basin in the Western Region of Ghana

The hydroelectric project will be constructed and owned by the Ghana Ministry of Energy and Petroleum

The mega power plant project is still in the permitting process and has not yet been constructed

Ghana government set to build a power plant in the Western Region. Photo credit: Water Technology and www.presidency.gov.gh

The Hemang Hydroelectric Power Plant is estimated to cost $111 million and will run on two turbines. It is expected that construction for the hydropower project will start this year and begin entire operations by 2025.

Features of the Hemang Hydroelectric Power Plant

The hydroelectric power plant project will feature building a 34-meter-high dam, a 46 million-m3 reservoir, a substation, a powerhouse, and supporting infrastructure, as well as installing transformers, generators, and 64 km of 161 kV transmission lines.

The government embarked on a similar hydroelectric power plant project in the Western Region.

In 2014, the government of Ghana embarked on a similar project to build a 60 MW hydroelectric power plant at Sekyere Himang in the Wassa East District of the Western Region to address the high demand for electricity in the nation.

The $3 million government-owned project was expected to be carried out by the China International Water and Electric Corporation with assistance from the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum.

Energy Ministry explains erratic electricity supply; dismisses claims that dumsor is back.

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Ghana's Energy Ministry denied reports that power rationing was about to occur because of the recent inconsistent power supply. According to the Ministry's PRO, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, the sporadic power outages are the result of unforeseen equipment issues. He asserted that Nana Akufo-Addo's administration is dedicated to providing electricity to residences and businesses.

