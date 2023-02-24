A young couple shared in an interview how they relocated to Ghana from the United States and built a mansion in the country at the age of 27

The husband confessed that they moved to Ghana two years ago and started several successful businesses, which allowed them to build a house

Several netizens were inspired by what the young couple had accomplished and took to the comments to share their thoughts

A young couple shared their life story in an interview with the YouTube channel Natural Ghana Girl about how they were able to build a house in Ghana at age 27 after moving to Ghana two years ago.

Young couple builds mansion in Ghana at age 27. Photo credit: Natural Ghana Girl

Source: Youtube

Rush and his wife Clara confessed that they established several businesses in Ghana like a pineapple farm, ride-hailing service, car wash and gym. They explained that their successful businesses contributed to how they raised money to construct a four-bedroom mansion in Ghana.

The couple explain how they raised enough money to build the house

Rush and Clara confessed that they saved a lot of money and had to discontinue travelling around to raise enough money to build the house. However, Rush clarified that he made much money from Forex Trading and channelled that money into the building project.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the couple's home.

Several netizens were impressed by what the couple had accomplished and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Maali said:

Wow! What an outstanding achievement owning your own home at 27 mortgages free. Well done to this young couple.

Banks commented:

Amazing! This couple is so lovely, and they have such a bright future. I'm thrilled to follow along on their journey through their YouTube channel.

L. E. Sparkles FKA Ellie Sparkles remarked:

Living up to his name Rush - he doesn't wait too long to make decisions, and its paying off

Evelyn Oduro opined:

Wow! Such a great video and a gorgeous house. Well done to the young couple. I need that architect’s number to help me with my building . He did a very great job.

A Shoprite worker shows the house she and her hubby in a security business built.

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a woman proudly flaunted the home she and her husband built with their salary. The Shoprite employee detailed how she and her husband, who works in security, were able to make a large house little by little, which captivated netizens. A video of their progress left many in awe of how they accomplished this enormous feat.

