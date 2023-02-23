A man took to TikTok to show off basketball star Stephen Curry's $50 million mansion in America

The video showed how the vast property had impressive facilities like a swimming pool, elevator and bar

The video sparked mixed reactions among netizens, and they took to the post's comments to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A TikTok user with the handle @celebritiescarsandcribs posted a video of basketball icon Stephen Curry's $50 million mansion in America, which excited many. He posted the video and asked netizens to rate it out of ten.

Stephen Curry's plush $50 million mansion. Photo credit: @celebritiescarsandcribs and stephencurry30

Source: TikTok

The video showed Stephen Curry's massive two-storey beachside estate with a swimming pool, splendid dining area, elevator, well-manicured lawns, bar and others.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Netizens react to the video of Stephen Curry's $50 million home

Several netizens expressed mixed reactions about the basketball star's house and took to the post's comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some responses below.

Tyler said:

I walked around his college campus a few days ago; I live nearby. Crazy how far that kid has come.

Princess commented:

Fans sponsor the mansion. Without fans supporting their games, they wouldn't have or be living the rich and famous life they currently live.

Nasser Halum added:

I love Steph, but I could never understand why most of them buy these homes they don't even live in. Wasted money

user5992922626811 remarked:

The excesses of sports people and movie stars depresses me when you see abject poverty in the same city

patriciawhite838 opined:

I would never want a house like that. You can’t sleep in but one room at a time. Wow, and all the people that could be fed.

American actor Steven Seagal bought a bulletproof mansion for $3.5 million and offered it up for sale.

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how rich director and well-known American actor Steven Seagal made a special effort to construct a bulletproof home in Phoenix, USA. The famous actor purchased the house for $3.5 million in 2010, but after being placed back on the market, it sold for $3.55 million. The 12-acre private home is entirely fenced, with five bedrooms and five and a half baths. It is situated in a desert.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh