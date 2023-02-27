The District Chief Executive of Dormaa East presented a 3-bedroom property to the district's education directorate

The apartment was given out to help resolve the accommodation problems of the workers of the education directorate

The property, which has several impressive features, will serve as the official residence of the District Director of Education

On February 22, 2023, the Dormaa East District's Education Directorate received the keys to a recently built three-bedroom apartment from the District Assembly's Chief Executive, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman.

Dormaa East District builds a three-bedroom house for the education directorate. Photo credit: Modern Ghana and deda.gov.gh

The Assembly is taking this move to progressively lessen housing tension among employees of the education directorate by building the staff accommodations that would house the District Director of Education.

The District Assembly single-handedly paid for the building's design and construction. The property has a sizable living room, dining area, kitchen, guest room, restrooms, and a balcony.

The District Chief Executive, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman prayed and expressed his optimism at a ceremony to hand over the building officially. He hoped the Assembly's efforts to donate the apartment would result in the district's long-desired high-quality education. He vowed to the other staff team to watch out for theirs.

The Education Director, Mr Philip Adom Danso, who commuted every day from afar to the office, thought himself lucky before getting the keys to the home since he was better off than the other directors who came before him.

The Director expressed his gratitude to God, the DCE, and the District Assembly in response to the act of kindness. He promised to reciprocate by giving his all.

