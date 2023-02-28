The Presbyterian Church in the Coaltar District has expressed gratitude to Dr Bawumia for his generous donation of a school building

The donation fulfils the vice president's pledge to help the church build projects to mark its 100th anniversary

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia travelled to Kwaboanta to check on the project, which is almost finished

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is constructing a classroom block for Kwaboanta JHS in the Ayensuano District, in the Eastern Region, as part of his commitment to helping the Presbyterian Church with its desire to establish legacy projects for its centennial anniversary.

The Presby Church and the locals praised Dr Bawumia for his visit to Kwaboanta to check on the project, which is almost finished.

According to the Coaltar District Minister for the Presby Church, Rev. A.L. Odai, the vice president pledged to build the school during the centennial celebration of the Akuapem Presbytery. He also said that Dr Bawumia was "touched by the Holy Spirit" to make such a kind gesture to the church and the community.

The Kwaboanta chief thanked Dr Bawumia on behalf of his people for his consideration and compassion toward the church and the neighbourhood.

According to the Chief, the vice president's gift would significantly benefit the community's demand for educational facilities.

Dr Bawumia praised the Almighty God for granting him the power and direction to personally complete the project before conducting an inspection. In addition, the vice president praised the Presbyterian Church of Ghana for its significant contributions to Ghana's development.

