Ghana millionaire Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Cheddar, caused an online stir when he shared a video of himself standing on the balcony of a huge building

The video showed how he stood on the balcony with outstretched arms and screamed, "good morning, my neighbours"

Several netizens who saw the video took to the post's comment section to express their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian businessman and socialite Nana Kwame Bediako, alias Cheddar, broke the internet when he shared a video of himself standing on the balcony of a huge building and replicating a scene from the famous movie Coming to America by shouting, "good morning, my neighbours".

Nana Kwame Bediako flaunts himself on a huge building. Photo credit: @iamfreedom and GhanaCelebrities.com

Source: Twitter

Though it is unclear where the video was shot, the building had stunning architecture that looked like a European parliament building. It was also located beside an ocean. Many have suspected that the video was not shot in Ghana.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Cheddar reportedly has a $7 million mansion in Bel Air, California, in the United States of America. He once made a video touring the interior and exterior areas of the gorgeous Bel Air home.

Netizens react to the video of Cheddar standing on the balcony of the stunning property

Several netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some responses below.

@CFCblueboi commented:

Eiii this man and packaging…this is a tourist site in Turkey. I have been there before. I think bit by bit, he’s losing credibility, and it’s making him want to prove himself

@Jefferydapaah said:

Those who know him in South London those days know that his money is drug money; not all that glitters is gold. I will work hard to make genuine money.

@oduroboafoernes remarked:

Stay great as always, big man. I have never met you before, but I always wish you the best

@MeheAquinas asked:

Doesn't seem like you have any neighbours. Do you?

Cheddar: 5 ultramodern projects by Ghanaian billionaire Nana Kwame Bediako that are transforming Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about the projects of Cheddar that are moving Ghana forward. His projects, such as The Graduators and New Africa Foundation, have benefited the less-privileged and tertiary graduates in the country. His real estate companies also provide accommodation for locals and tourists looking for a decent place to stay.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh