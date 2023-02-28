Asafa Powell and his Ghanaian wife arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, February 28 to a massive welcome by Ghanaians who trooped to the Kotoka International Airport to see them

The legendary Jamaican athlete told reporters that he was excited to be in the country of his dreams because he had always wanted to visit

Powell is expected to meet top sports personalities as well as high rankings government officials and also discuss viable business opportunities with them while he is in the country

Jamaican Sprinter Asafa Powell and his beautiful Ghanaian wife Alyshia arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to a rousing welcome on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Hundreds of Ghanaians massed up at the international airport in Accra amid drumming and dancing, in a spectacle that could easily pass for the welcome event held for a traditional king, a warrior or the hero of a town.

The Jamaican athlete, like many other Jamaican athletes, is highly loved and respected in Ghana for his great achievements on the track.

Asafa Powell poses for the shot in his room after touching down in Ghana (L) and the sprinter and his wife in an old photo. Source: Instagram/@asafasub10king, Facebook/@ghanaolympiccommittee

Many Ghanaians, especially the Akans, see Jamaicans as their descendants separated from them by colonial slave masters.

Speaking to a huge crowd of journalists who were thrusting microphones close to his mouth, Asafa Powell disclosed that his arrival in Accra was a dream come true.

“I’ve always wanted to come here,” he said, overwhelmed by the massive show of love at the airport.

He disclosed briefly that he loved Ghana so much that at some point in his career, he wanted to compete for the country.

His wife, Alyshia also spoke briefly to journalists. She said her family in Ghana are looking forward to making her husband's first visit a memorable one.

When Powell took to his IG to announce his arrival in the country, he confessed that "Ghana feels like home."

According to a post by the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) ahead of his trip that was first slated for December 2022 but was later cancelled, while he is in Ghana the legendary athlete will hold a series of events with young Ghanaian sportsmen and women.

He will also visit popular tourist sites and educational institutions.

The GOC said he will meet top sports personalities as well as high rankings government officials and find possible avenues of creating fruitful relationships between Ghana and Jamaica in the area of sports and related businesses.

Why Asafa Powell is a living legend

The Jamaican sprinter has broken the ten-second 100m barrier a whopping 97 times, more than anyone in sprinting history.

Powell competed in the 100m at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympics, finishing 5th in 2004 and 2008 and 8th after injuring his groin during the race in 2012.

At the 2007 Osaka World Championships, he won a bronze and a silver medal in the 100m and 4x100 m relay respectively, and he was successful at the Commonwealth Games, winning two golds and one silver medal.

At the 2009 World Championships, he won the 100 m bronze and relay gold.

Powell has won five times at the IAAF World Athletics Final and was the former 100 m world record holder in the event.

