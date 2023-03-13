A Nigerian lady has proudly moved into a one-room apartment which she rented for herself

She posted photos of the room showing the modest interior: a bed, table, standing fan and utensils

Meanwhile, multiple reactions have trailed the photos posted on Twitter, as some people said they were inspired

A Nigerian lady has posted photos to show the interior of her newly-rented one-room apartment.

The lady, identified on Twitter as Blessing, is pleased that she has finally moved into the apartment.

The lady says she is happy to have moved into the room. Photo credit: Twitter/@TheIbibioGirl.

Lady rents one room, moves in after painting it herself

In a tweet she posted on March 11, 2023, Blessing said she has since moved into the apartment after renovating it with some new paint.

She said she painted the room herself and posted photos of its interior -- which was quite modest.

The photos showed her bed, cooking utensils, a small table and a laptop. Her courage to move into a room with minimal property has inspired a lot of people.

She said:

"Got an apartment this week, painted (myself) it this week and moved in today. God is faithful and I'm grateful."

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

Those who have seen the photos confessed that they were inspired by the lady and her small room and wished her greater success.

@OG_umaru said:

"Nice for you. Keep pushing, it only gets better."

@AdekunleOyewum2 said:

"Congratulations, by this time next year you will be in a better place. Amen."

@CSnowystar reacted:

"You will have more success stories pretty soon ijk."

@michikechu007 said:

"Keep your head up and continue working hard, God will lift you up. I remembered when I came to Abuja I had nothing & I was staying at a friend's place before getting a single room with nothing inside but a mat though I thank God today."

