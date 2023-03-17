The Ghana Gas Company (GNGC) will soon construct a $700 million gas processing plant in the country, which is expected to be finished in two years

The mega gas project partners with other establishments, such as Integrated Logistic Bureau Ghana Limited, Jonmoore International, and Phoenix Park Limited

The facility will be located in the Western Region of Ghana and produce natural gas liquids that may be converted into pure propane, butane, and pentane components

The Ghana National Gas Corporation (GNGC) has signed a project implementation agreement for a second gas processing plant with its joint venture partners.

The CEO of Ghana Gas, Dr Ben K. D. Asante, signed the agreement on behalf of GNGC and Dr Hilton John Mitchell signed on behalf of the other joint venture partners: Integrated Logistic Bureau Ghana Ltd, Jonmoore International, Phoenix Park Limited, and African Finance Corporation.

The project is projected to cost US$700 million and take around two years to complete. The facility will be known as GPP Train 2 and will have a 150 million standard cubic feet capacity per day that can be increased to 300.

The gas plant site will be at Atuabo in the Ellembele District of the Western Region. The mega plant will convert natural gas liquids into pure propane, butane, and pentane components, which are then stabilised into condensate components.

The plant will include utilities, a liquid waste treatment system, a storage area, and an extra compressor package at the Atuabo Mainline Compressor station.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Board Chairman of Ghana National Gas Company, stated:

The new facility will significantly contribute to Ghana's gas output, aid in its industrialisation, and provide energy requirements by avoiding power shortages. One thousand jobs will be generated during construction.

