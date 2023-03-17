Ghanaian football player Christian Atsu was buried today after Ghana, and the rest of the world mourned his untimely death resulting from an unfortunate earthquake in Turkey

To mark the celebrated footballer's legacy, YEN.com.gh mentions some gorgeous European stadia where the talented sportsman played

The ultramodern stadia have state-of-the-art facilities and capacities to accommodate thousands of people

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Celebrated Ghanaian football player Christian Atsu was laid to rest on Friday, March 17 2023, after he met his untimely death when an earthquake hit Turkey, where he played. To commemorate his dynamic career, YEN.com.gh mentions the top and highly-rated European stadia where he played.

Stamford Bridge (Chelsea), UK

Stamford Bridge, UK. Photo credit: Daily Mail

Source: UGC

Christian Atsu played for Chelsea in the UK after the club signed him in 2013 for £3.5 million. The club's home grounds, Stamford Bridge, is one of the nation's oldest football stadia.

On April 28, 1877, Stamford Bridge was opened as a sports venue with a capacity of 40,341 people. It is more than a football stadium; it provides various amenities, like hotels, museums, upscale restaurants, and sports bars, and even has an internal production team.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Estádio do Dragão (Porto), Portugal

Estádio do Dragão, Portugal. Photo credit: FC Porto

Source: UGC

Christian Atsu also played for FC Porto in Portugal at Estádio do Dragão, meaning Dragon Stadium, which has been the home grounds of the football club since 2013. It ranks as Portugal's third-largest football stadium, with a capacity of 50,033.

The stadium is also used for activities other than sports, such as business conferences, summits, congresses, festivals and expos, which generate money for the football club.

Goodison Park (Everton), UK

Goodison Park, UK. Photo credit: BeSoccer

Source: UGC

Christian Atsu went on loan from Chelsea to Everton, where he played at the latter's home grounds, Goodison Park.

The stadium is very rich in history. On July 13, 1913, it became the first stadium to receive a visit from a reigning monarch when George V and Queen Mary visited the local kids there. The British Territorial Army also used it for their drill practice during World War One.

Goodison Park sustained significant damages during the Second World War, and Everton was awarded £5,000 by the War Damage Commission for repairs. Once the construction was finished, Everton saw their highest-ever attendance of 78,299 on September 18, 1948, in a match against Liverpool.

St. James' Park (Newcastle), UK

St. James' Park, UK. Photo credit: BeSoccer

Source: UGC

Atsu left Chelsea in May 2017 and signed a four-year contract for £6.2 million with Newcastle, whose home grounds is St. James' Park. The massive stadium is England's eighth-largest football stadium, with a 52,305-seat capacity.

In addition to club football, St James' Park has hosted international events, such as rugby league's Magic Weekend at the 2012 Olympics, the RugbyWorld Cup, charity football events, rock concerts, and served as a set for movies and reality TV.

A tour of an ultramodern private stadium in Ghana owned by a millionaire

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a millionaire built an ultramodern stadium in Ghana. Over 12,000 people may fit in at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, which offers several remarkable amenities. Numerous internet users commented on the post, expressing their admiration after viewing the stadium footage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh