A man caused an online stir when he shared a video of a stunning property he claims to be the nicest house in Ghana

The video showed a magnificent property painted white, with a vast pool and well-manicured lawn in a serene environment

Many Ghanaians who saw the video expressed varying opinions and thoughts in the post's comments

A man with the TikTok handle @quame_styles got many drooling over a property in Ghana that he described as the 'nicest house in Ghana'.

Man shares a video of the nicest house in Ghana.

He posted the video with the caption: "This is home! This is Ghana! This is not Miami, Greece or anywhere. This is Africa!"

The video showed a stunning white property with an infinity pool, a well-manicured lawn, and a serene environment.

Netizens reacted to the video showing the gorgeous house

The footage of the house sparked some reactions among Ghanaians, who expressed varying opinions in the post's comments. YEN.com.gh compiled some responses below.

MorningStar remarked:

Who said if you have the money you can’t have America in Ghana

Kwési_kvng commented:

Maybe if systems worked, we wouldn’t have a problem staying in our “home”. There’s nothing special about living in a crazily overpriced place

Samuelgmusic said:

Africans should focus on affordable housing that the masses can benefit from, not luxury apartments

Samuelgmusic added:

It’s beautiful to see!! But how many Ghanaians living in Ghana can afford to live or even visit such a place? Meanwhile, a middle-class family abroad can afford it.

Joelle opined:

This is where my future husband resides! My visa is taking too long! So pretty .

