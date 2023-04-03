Ghana has added another mega shopping mall to the several shopping centres that it has in its capital, Accra

The newest addition, Atlantic Mall, reportedly costs $20 million to construct and boasts over 40 stores

Medco owns the mall, which accommodates a variety of popular national and international retailers

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The $20 million Atlantic Mall, Accra's newest shopping centre, has officially opened to the public. It is situated at the Atomic Junction Roundabout near the University of Ghana.

Ghana launches $20 million Atlantic Mall in Accra. Photo credit: atlanticmall.com.gh and Daniel Buah

Source: UGC

The new shopping mall is anticipated to draw tens of thousands of people every day from near and far.

Almost 40 stores are located in the mall, which Medco owns. Several national and international companies, including The Outlet, Palace, and Mabel Kids Store, are featured at the multi-million dollar retail centre.

A look inside the Atlantic Mall. Photo credit: atlanticmall.com.gh

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

During the formal opening ceremony, Mr Kifle Hampton, Director of Medco, stated that the Atlantic Mall adventure started with a straightforward idea: to offer a shopping experience unlike any other in Ghana. He explained:

Now here we are, with a $20 million investment, a state-of-the-art facility that will serve a wide range of people.

Mr Hampton claims that the Atlantic Mall is ideally situated to offer various services and an unrivalled shopping experience.

He continued by saying that the mall would give young people employment chances and boost the economy of Ghana. He added:

Several people will have direct and indirect work possibilities thanks to this mall. We are dedicated to playing our part since we think it is important to support the regional economy.

The Atlantic Mall project was built in 24 months and sits on 13,000 square metres of land. Broll Ghana manages the property and has Oasis Capital and Republic Bank Ghana as its financial partners.

Ghana to finish West Africa's biggest mall with impressive facilities soon

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about the Ghana International Mall, which is set to become West Africa's biggest mall when completed.

When the Ghana International Mall, which is now under construction, is finished, it will be the largest shopping complex in West Africa. The facility is direct across from Kasa Global Villas and the Manet Police Station. As people viewed images and videos of the mall, they were astounded by its beauty and shared their opinions about the project on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh