A talented young man has stunned many netizens by sharing his interior decoration skills on social media

The young artist designs beautiful artwork on walls, making homes look more attractive and colorful

Many have asked him to visit Ghana and display beautiful art, but he claims that coming to Ghana would not be a problem if he made much money there

A young talented artist with the TikTok handle @timikrish has impressed many with his incredible art on walls that gives homes a more beautiful and colorful look.

A young man creates beautiful designs on walls to beautify homes. Photo credit: @timikrish

Many have asked him to come to Ghana so he can work there, but he replied:

Coming to Ghana is not the issue Baami, I hope the money bag is secured

The artist posted a thirty-four-second video that showed how he drew beautiful doodles and other brightly colored designs on walls.

Netizens react to the video of the talented Ghanaian man

Several netizens were impressed by the stunning designs and took to the post's comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

user2382509092438 asked:

Great work bro, but why will you eat that chicken in front of the ?

BAMBI OF TIKTOK said:

I will only do this in my own house not a rented apartment

Gastronomy Gh enquired:

Good work, bro. I do the same in Ghana here. Can you please connect me so we work together, bro??

TRA BOSKI added:

Please can I get a response about where are you located? I want your work in my apartment Please get back to me

Counselor Smart remarked:

Well, with this work I am sure big bags will be waiting for you in Ghana.

