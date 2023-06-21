Dulcie Boateng is a Ghanaian TikToker who shared a video where she paid for her best friend's rent

According to the TikToker, she paid the rent for her friend to show how much she loves her

Several people on social media have been commenting and applauding the two for a beautiful friendship

A Ghanaian TikToker, Dulcie Boateng, paid a year’s rent for her best friend’s apartment at East Legon Hills in the Greater Accra Region.

She said that her best friend, Dorothy Naa Amerley Tetteh, had been looking for an apartment for a while now without being able to get the one she likes.

In a TikTok video, Dulcie said her best friend moved back to live with her mother since the only apartment she liked was taken by someone else.

Dulcie Boateng pays friend's East Legon Hills rent. Photo source: Dulcie Boateng

Source: TikTok

“You sent me a video of this place and you told me you really, really liked it and that, you were willing to pay for it the next day because you were tired of searching. I know you are stressed right now because you had to move back to your mum’s place since you thought the place was gone,” Dulcie said.

However, the apartment Dorothy liked was taken by Dulcie, who had paid a year’s rent for the place and planned to inform Dorothy as a surprise on her birthday.

“But it wasn’t gone. I just went behind your back and took it. The apartment has been paid for in full for one year and you don’t have to worry about anything.”

In the video captioned “My best friend deserves the world”, Dulcie said she hopes her friend enjoys the apartment and makes great memories in it.

Reactions from netizens

Social media users have been reacting to the video. While some asked Dulcie to be their best friend, others also prayed to get friends like her.

@Bel-ccie said:

You are just a true definition of a friend

@vivianama901 commented:

I have to meet someone jxt like u, cause eiii, this is love

@fredamhicky❤️ said:

The voice alone. I tap into this friendship blessing

@Eqüeã Itçhy Sñåp commented:

Please come and adopt me cos life is eating me up

@Alespice said:

What a heart to love, thanks a lot Dulcie. Congratulations Naa.

Mr.Ofori Ba asked:

Dear Naa, please where did you get your best friend? This best friend is too much. Dulcie is a God sent, an Angel on earth.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh