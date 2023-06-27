Residents of Nzulezu have been rendered homeless due to rising floods in the community built entirely on stilts on the Amansuri River

In a touching video watched many times on Facebook, a young man lamented the extent of the damage to properties

The footage, posted on Facebook by JoyNews to accentuate the plight of children and mothers, gathered reactions

Residents of Nzulezu in Jomoro District in Ghana's Western Region have been rendered homeless due to floods in the community built on a river.

Apart from residents' homes, the Catholic Church and the Community Centre are key places affected by rising water.

Nzulezu residents are desperate for support due to floods. Photo credit: JoyNews.

Source: Facebook

Young man highlights the extent of damage

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, a young man takes his audience on a community tour to demonstrate the scope of the problem. He added that the impacted households include children under the age of four, who are unable to swim and must remain indoors.

The young man bemoaned the extent to which the flood had destroyed homes and forced residents to become homeless. Authorities, donors, people, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are urged to come to their aid.

The video in which the young man takes people on a tour of the flooded community was posted on Facebook by JoyNews, which raked in many views and reactions.

Watch the video below:

Videos show cars submerged after heavy rains

