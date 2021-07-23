Kasoa's very own 18-year-old Maame Sika gives her audience a tour of the Ghc 500,000 house she has purchased

The house has a master bedroom and two other bedrooms that are not ensuite with in-built wardrobes coming with all

The video has over half a million views on Youtube

Maame Sika is the beautiful 18-year-old Kasoa based lady whose story about purchasing her first house valued at Ghc 500,000 at a young age was recently published by YEN.com.gh.

The beautiful young lady has given a tour of her self-financed 3-bedroom house in another video published on her Youtube channel with over 7000 subscribers.

The video currently has over 510,000 views.

Maame Sika giving a tour of her Ghc 500,000 house Photo credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Components of the house

In the video YEN.com.gh sighted, the house consists of a huge hall with a dining area attached.

A guest washroom comes after the hall with a study area following.

The 3-bedroom house constitutes one master bedroom with two bedrooms that are not ensuite.

The master bedroom comes with a huge bathroom.

All the bedrooms come with in-built wardrobes as Maame Sika showed in her tour video.

Sika's house has a well-fitted and spacious kitchen.

She mentioned there are plans on including an island in the kitchen.

There is a huge backyard as well.

Check out the full house tour;

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Sika, an 18-year-old Ghanaian living in Kasoa in the central region of Ghana has disclosed in a Youtube video that she has purchased her very first house for $84,000

In the video, she talked about how she came up with the income to purchase the house.

Sika divulged that she is a real estate agent for a company called Blue Rose Limited and was able to get the bulk part of the money for the down payment of the house mainly through the commissions she gathered.

