Zionfelix got many people concerned about his safety as she embarked on a trip from Accra to Wa for an event

In the video, he disclosed that they had had a flat tire three times and that per Google Maps, they were two hours far from their destination

Lydia Forson and other people prayed for his safety as they wished him well

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber and blogger Zionfelix was stuck in the middle of nowhere as he embarked on a journey from Accra to Wa for an event.

Zionfelix travels to Wa from Accra with his team. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Zionfelix and his team get stranded enroute to Wa

In a video Zionfelix shared on his Instagram page, he and his team had to resort to using a nearby commercial bus known as the trotro to continue their journey.

This solution came after their car tire got flat for the third time while on the journey.

Zionfelix and his team were seen moving their luggage into the trotro as they communicated with the trotro driver on how to get to their destination since they were using Google Maps and did not want to get lost.

Towards the end of the video, one person from Zionfelix's team was seen driving the car gradually as he followed the rest of the team who were in the trotro.

The unforgettable moment was captured at 8:59 pm when the famous Ghanaian YouTuber shared that they were two hours away from their final destination. according to Google Maps.

Video of Zionfelix and his team embarking on a trip from Accra to Accra.

Ghanaians react to the video of zionfelix and his team getting stranded en route to Wa

The video got many people concerned for the safety of Zionfelix and his team. Actress Lydia Forson who has used that route before spoke about the dangers of plying that route.

Below are some of the reactions:

lydiaforson said:

That road is no joke!

esenam_abena said:

Pray you don’t get robbed because there are armed robbers on that road paaa

albertasparkles said:

Becareful too because that road is full of armed robbers especially from Tinga to Tuna

kwakuh said:

Herh the road far roff.. The day I used that road I cry saaa Herh

abataedward3 said:

Safe journey to my hometown

mr_yaw_koduah said:

But Zion this your car dey move oo.. from south to west, east to north .. what be the name of your car

Source: YEN.com.gh