Zionfelix, in an Instagram video, complained about the level of intolerance Ghanaian Christians have shown towards Mzbel's son

Mzbel's son, Okomfo Black, made headlines recently when he revealed that he did not believe in God but his ancestors

Many Christians were not pleased with the young boy's remarks and attacked Mzbel for not teaching her child the way of Christ

Popular Ghanaian social media personality and blogger Zionfelix took to Instagram to express his concerns about the rising intolerance among some Ghanaian Christians.

Mzbel, Zionfelix and Okomfo Black Photo Source: mzbeldaily, zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

The cause of his distress was the recent controversy surrounding Mzbel's son, Okomfo Black, who openly declared his belief in his ancestors instead of God.

Okomfo Black's revelation stirred up a storm of emotions among many Christians in Ghana who were unhappy with the young boy's choice of faith. Some took to social media to criticise Mzbel for not guiding her son in the Christian faith. Zionfelix, in response, urged people to be more open-minded and accepting of different religious beliefs.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Zionfelix emphasised the importance of respecting each person's right to choose their own religious path. He reminded his followers that Ghana is a diverse country with people of various faiths and beliefs. Many people in the comment section agreed with his stance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Zionfelix's advice sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

dorkenventures said:

GHfuo are too closed-minded, the bible said we should allow all to grow, when the harvest time come

munkhokwame wrote:

This is what I've been saying all this while please let's respect everyones opinion.welldone zion

everybodys_padmore reacted:

Guy the white people then write the Bible sef how many of them dey believe in God

Mzbel's son does tech review

In another story, Mzbel shared a video of her son, Okomfo Black, reviewing a laptop, and his eloquence and smartness impressed many people.

The 10-year-old gave a breakdown of the HP laptop's specifications and the downsides and upsides of the product.

Throughout the video, the young boy made his mother smile as he passionately talked about the device.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh