A video of Zionfelix interacting with a woman who sells Asaana has gone viral

The woman revealed she was mother to a 7-month-old baby and walks for hours to sell her drink

After listening to the woman's story, the content creator gave her GH¢1,000 and urged her to rest

Popular Ghanaian content creator Zionfelix has earned the respect of many netizens after he showed kindness to a hawker he met at random.

The video, which was posted on his YouTube page, showed Zionfelix having a conversation with the woman who sells caramelised corn drink, locally known as "asaana."

Zionfelix gifts money to a hawker Photo credit: @Zionfelix TV/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Mercy, a mother of a seven-month-old baby, revealed the demanding nature of her work and how she treks four hours daily so customers can buy from her.

Touched by the story, Zionfelix then transferred GH¢1,000 to the woman's mobile money account and urged her to consider taking time off her work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The content creator also entreated people to support the woman.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend Zionfelix

Social media users who reacted to the video praised Zionfelix for his kind gesture towards the woman.

@sptvgh2573 indicated:

Zion may the good Lord bless you more and more

@godfredtweneboah3265 commented:

God richly bless you Zion may all your hidden prayers be answered

@ernestbonsu5423 indicated:

God bless u senior nobody should say why he video through that the lady can be touch to soo many people for help remember senior man is a content creator bigups bro continue ur good work more blessing to u

@ernestbonsu5423 wrote:

I Tap into ur blessing n I wish one day I aslo get chance to even eat with u God bless u

@lukfresh8168 reacted:

Thank you so much Zion

Zionfelix gives money to taxi driver

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Zionfelix gave a taxi driver money.

The taxi driver, who works at Kasoa, confessed that his ambition for his kids to have a memorable yuletide will not happen because of financial constraints.

The taxi driver's comment really touched Zionfelix, who dipped his hands into his pocket and gave him GH¢500.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh