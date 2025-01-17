A young Nigerian graduate has opened up about his humble beginnings in a video that has touched many hearts

A Nigerian man, Samuel Olatunde, has impressed many on social media with his remarkable life achievements.

The young man celebrated his graduation from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) with a video chronicling his humble beginnings.

According to his video, he started with a job at Computer Village and proceeded to work at a bakery, where he kneaded dough and baked bread and other pastries.

He then obtained a national diploma from Yaba College of Technology and worked at KPMG and P&G. He further indicated that he tried various businesses in a bid to find his niche and built homes at EdalaHomes.

"I raised men along the way and finally got a BSc in Finance from UNILAG," he wrote.

He also listed some awards he grabbed along the way, including Entrepreneur of the Year from Level 100 to 400 and Most Influential Male Finalist.

Congratulations pour in for Samuel

Samuel's achievement was widely celebrated by netizens who thronged the comments section, congratulating him on his achievement.

"Ex KPMG, P&G, GTB???? This is the part I don’t understand after ND. KPMG, P&G may not even look your way."

"I applied to P&G in March 2018. About 100 of us wrote the test. Three interviews later, only two of us were recruited. Myself and TheNimblar. I was headhunted in 2021 to join KPMG, I deferred the job to join 4 months later. Check out my LinkedIn."

"Congratulations but I’m just interested in how you said you made ten billion naira."

"This is a big milestone run. Congrats bro."

"Congratulations. Wow."

"Congratulations."

"Congratulations man."

"A king and more."

"Congratulations Samuel."

"Congratulations Olatunde."

"A money be fine bobo lo o to."

"Congratulations to you."

Source: YEN.com.gh