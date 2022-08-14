Ghana is set to accommodate the $50 million Pan African Heritage Museum, which is scheduled to be opened in 2024

The project aims to tell Africa's story from an African point of view in a way to project positive African culture and narrative

The Pan African Heritage Museum will be a complex that accommodates other edifices such as hotels, apartments and shopping malls

The Pan African Heritage Museum will be the first of its kind on the continent. The museum, which is set to be located in Ghana, will be launched in two ways; a digitized virtual replica will be available online, giving people access to works of art, artefacts, and scholarly commentary through the interactive website. A physical structure will later be built in Winneba that people can visit.

The physical version will be the only museum in the world with a goal to inform people about the true beginnings of mankind in Africa as well as the influence of major African empires on the rise of civilizations in the rest of the globe.

Ghana was chosen as the place to build the special museum complex on the African continent, where people from all over the globe will find new inspiration, healing, and education.

The museum complex will sit on ten acres and comprise:

3-acre Herbal Plants Village with Chalets – for long stays, a conference hall, whole food store, and restaurant

2-acre Palace of African Kingdoms – showcasing 50 African kingdoms (ancient and modern) with a Food Court with a variety of African cuisines

1-acre Pan African Heroes and Heroines Park

Pan African Library – housing books from the entire Pan African world

Children’s Library and Innovation Center

Convention Center for Festivals, Celebrations & Concerts

Hall of Fame Center – to award and celebrate achievers annually in the Pan Africa world

The project will also accommodate other structures such as:

Privately-owned Hotels

Apartments

A Shopping Mall

A Clinic

The African University College of Communications

A Pan African Studies Research Center

Since its independence, Ghana has always welcomed its diaspora and called on the descendants of the millions of people who were abducted and scattered over the globe to return home.

