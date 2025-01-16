The news of a Ghanaian man stealing a pig has been widely circulated on social media with many reacting to it

The man, aged 52, was sentenced to three years in prison by the Nsuta Circuit Court after he was found guilty of his alleged crime

Many Ghanaians, upon coming across the reports of his crime and subsequent sentencing, shared their views in the comment section

A 52-year-old Ghanaian man has reportedly been sentenced for allegedly stealing a pig.

The man identified as Salifu Imoro was found guilty and convicted by the Nsuta Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region.

A 52-year-old Ghanaian man sentenced to three Years by the Nsuta Circuit Court for stealing a pig. Photo credit: @UGC

Mr Imoro was handed a three-year prison sentence with hard labour for his alleged crime.

Mr Imoro reportedly stole the pig from a nearby town in Sekyere Central, a district in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The reports suggested that the middle-aged man was a Muslim, and the news of his purported crime sparked wild reactions on social media with many questioning his faith.

This is because the Islamic religion forbids Muslims from consuming pork or having anything to do with pigs.

According to Islamic teachings, Muslims are prohibited from consuming pork as stated in the Quran, specifically in Surah Al-Baqarah (2:173), Surah Al-Ma'idah (5:3), and Surah Al-An'am (6:145).

These verses deem pigs as unclean animals, making their meat forbidden (haram) for consumption.

Reactions to Salifu Imoro's pig theft sentencing

A video of Salifu Imoro's alleged crime was posted on X by a Ghanaian blogger, @SIKAOFFICIAL1 and netizens who chanced on it thronged the comment section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions below:

@Maxibrown2 said:

"Muslim de3 prako fa wo ho ben?"

@Onas_foods also said:

"Muslim +pig =X Pig for a Muslim. Next time Moro should steal bread or koose."

@KofiPrince100 commented:

"Just a pig for 3 years? What’s Woyome doing at home? Have they arrested Cecilia Dapaah."

@Chambers_442 also replied:

"Don’t just look at the sentence. Probably not first-time offender and if stealing of pigs is rampant in the area. Judges consider a lot before sentence is passed."

@Rasheed_dm1 commented:

"Does the religion matter or only because he’s Muslim? If he was a traditionalist, Christian or atheist, would you have added that? This sort of blogging should stop Do better chale."

@gbagba_fel77358 also commented:

"Politicians stole millions walking free!."

Church secretary arrested

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a 25-year-old secretary was arrested for allegedly stealing GH¢300k from a church he worked for.

According to the reports, the young man made away with the money to allegedly sponsor his male lover's education abroad, paying for his tuition fee and plane ticket.

He was reportedly nabbed and handed over to the police after a thorough investigation into his criminal act by the church.

The young man is said to be married with three kids and also engaged in extra-marital affairs.

