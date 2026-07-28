GPRTU to Meet Transport Ministry Over Proposed 30% Fare Increase

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union has proposed a 30% increase in commercial transport fares, citing rising operational costs

GPRTU Deputy PRO Samuel Amoah pointed to persistent fuel price challenges as a key driver behind the proposed increase

Commuters are closely watching the outcome of talks with the Ministry of Transport, fearing higher daily travel expenses

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The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) is set to hold talks with the Ministry of Transport over its proposal to raise transport fares by 30 per cent, as commercial operators cite mounting pressure from rising costs.

The engagement was triggered by growing concerns among drivers and transport operators about the increasing cost of fuel, spare parts and vehicle maintenance, which the union argues has made current fare structures unworkable.

GPRTU to meet the Transport Ministry over the proposed 30% fare increase. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

GPRTU cites fuel costs as core problem

The GPRTU Deputy Public Relations Officer Samuel Amoah said the union raised the issue with government last week, urging action on petroleum product prices.

In a reported by Citinewsroom, he noted that official assurances had not translated into the relief operators were expecting.

"We proposed last week that government should do something about petroleum products... But government promised fuel prices would come down, and that is not what we are seeing," Amoah said.

The union has consistently maintained that existing fares no longer capture the financial realities confronting drivers and transport operators on a daily basis, leaving many struggling to cover their running expenses.

Outcome of talks to shape next steps

The discussions with the Ministry of Transport are expected to determine whether the proposed 30 per cent fare adjustment goes ahead or whether alternative measures are introduced to relieve pressure on the sector.

For many commuters, the stakes are equally high. A fare increase of that magnitude would translate into considerably higher daily spending on transportation, at a time when the cost of living is already a concern for many Ghanaians.

Both operators and passengers are watching the engagement closely, with the outcome of the meeting expected to provide clarity on the direction of transport pricing in the coming weeks.

Ghana cedi holds firm against dollar

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Bank of Ghana published its interbank rates for Monday, July 27, 2026, reflecting figures from the close of business on Friday, July 24.

The US dollar was quoted at a buying rate of GH₵11.6292 and a selling rate of GH₵11.6408 in the latest bulletin.

The pound sterling and euro also recorded minimal movement against the cedi in the central bank's benchmark figures.

Source: YEN.com.gh