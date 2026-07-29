Lead counsel Samuel Atta Akyea filed a Notice of Appeal at the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, targeting Wontumi's conviction

The appeal raises over 20 grounds, including arguments about criminal intent, witness credibility, and judicial overreach

Chairman Wontumi, the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, was sentenced to 20 years in prison with hard labour on July 20, 2026

Samuel Atta Akyea, lead counsel for New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, filed a Notice of Appeal at the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, eight days after his client was sentenced to 20 years in prison with hard labour.

The appeal, which contains more than 20 grounds of challenge, targets both the conviction handed down by the trial court and the severity of the sentence imposed on July 20, 2026.

Chairman Wontumi appeals his 20-year prison sentence, raising over 20 grounds of challenge. Photo credit: Chairman Wontumi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Grounds raised in Wontumi's appeal

Among the principal grounds, Atta Akyea argues that the conviction is unreasonable and lacks adequate support from the evidence on record.

He further contends that the trial court misread key statutory provisions governing mineral rights and mining operations, and that the court overstepped its authority by ruling on constitutional questions that fall within the exclusive jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

The defence also challenges the weight placed on testimony from the prosecution's second witness, whom it characterises as a self-confessed illegal miner who was himself involved in the alleged enterprise.

Counsel argues that the circumstantial evidence presented was insufficient to irresistibly establish guilt and that plausible alternative explanations were available to the court.

On the question of criminal intent, Atta Akyea maintains there was no evidence before the court proving the requisite mens rea for the offences with which Wontumi was charged.

The appeal also contests the legal basis on which the corporate veil was lifted to secure the conviction of the third appellant, describing that approach as legally unsustainable.

Additionally, the defence argues that exculpatory evidence was either disregarded or given insufficient weight during proceedings.

On sentencing, counsel contends that the 20-year custodial term with hard labour is inordinately harsh and disproportionate to the circumstances of the case.

Read the Facebook post below:

Chairman Wontumi apologises to President Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi had issued an apology to President John Mahama

Wontumi's spokesperson delivered the apology on his behalf, appealing to the president to consider granting the convicted politician clemency.

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Source: YEN.com.gh