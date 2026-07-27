Buyers with budgets between GH₵8,000 and GH₵15,000 may find land in developing communities on the outskirts of Greater Accra

Areas such as Ayikuma, Asutsuare, Agomeda and Dodowa outskirts are among the locations worth exploring

Buyers should conduct a Lands Commission search, inspect the site and verify all documents before making payment

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Buying land in Accra can seem out of reach for many people, but there are still several developing communities around the Greater Accra Region where plots can be found within a budget of GH₵8,000 to GH₵15,000.

Where GH₵8,000 can still get you land around Accra. Image credit: Freepik & LandProperty.NG

Source: UGC

While these plots are often located on the outskirts of the capital and may not have all the infrastructure of established neighbourhoods, they can offer a good opportunity for first-time buyers and long-term investors.

Affordable communities worth exploring

Areas such as Ayikuma, Asutsuare, Agomeda, Ayetepa, Afienya outskirts, Kasseh, Dodowa outskirts, Prampram outskirts, Adjen Kotoku outskirts, and Amasaman outskirts are among the places where affordable plots occasionally become available.

Most of these communities are experiencing gradual residential growth as developers and individual home builders expand beyond the city centre.

Because land values in these locations are generally lower than in places like East Legon, Spintex or Airport Residential Area, buyers with smaller budgets have a better chance of securing a plot for future development. However, prices vary depending on factors such as location, road access, documentation and proximity to utilities.

Verify documents before paying

Prospective buyers should exercise caution before making any payment. Many of the lower-priced plots are family-owned lands, making it essential to verify ownership and ensure there are no disputes.

Experts recommend searching for the Lands Commission, requesting a site plan, confirming boundary details with a licensed surveyor and using a qualified lawyer to review all documents before completing a transaction.

Visiting the site in person is also important to assess road access, nearby developments and the overall suitability of the land.

Although plots within the GH₵8,000 to GH₵15,000 range may not be ideal for immediate construction, they can be a practical option for buyers looking to invest gradually as surrounding communities continue to develop.

With increasing expansion towards the outskirts of Greater Accra, some of these areas could see significant appreciation in value over the coming years.

For anyone hoping to own land without stretching their finances, carrying out thorough due diligence and choosing a location with future growth potential could make all the difference.

A modest investment today may become a valuable asset as infrastructure improves and demand for housing continues to rise across the Greater Accra Region.

How to rent an apartment in Ghana

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh wrote about how people can rent properties easily and quickly in Ghana. However, renting an apartment in Ghana can be challenging for first-time renters.

Without proper help, renters will likely get stressed out after viewing several apartments and remaining unsatisfied.

However, property seekers can navigate through the mess and land good properties more quickly and easily by considering some crucial factors.

Source: YEN.com.gh