Ghanaian real estate agency Rentmann listed a fully furnished 8-bedroom villa in East Airport, Accra, for GH₵40 million

The mansion boasts a private elevator, cinema room, gym, in-house salon, swimming pool, and parking for 20 vehicles

Social media users debated whether the asking price was justified, with many arguing the property was overpriced

A sprawling fully furnished 8-bedroom villa in East Airport, Accra, selling for GH₵40 million, sparking a lively debate online about whether the price tag is justified.

The listing, published on Facebook by real estate agency Rentmann, showcased what Rentmann described as a mansion built for luxury living, fitted with premium contemporary finishes throughout.

An East Airport house selling for GH₵40 million sparks reactions online over its cost and location. Photo source: @rentmann

Source: Facebook

Inside the GH₵40 Million Accra mansion

The property comes with eight en-suite bedrooms and four separate living areas. Beyond the sleeping quarters, the villa includes two fully fitted kitchens, a private cinema room, a home office, and a fully equipped gym.

Leisure is equally catered for, with an in-house salon, a bar and lounge, an amusement and entertainment centre, and expansive rooftop terraces.

Outside, the compound features a large swimming pool, a luxury garage, secure parking for up to 20 vehicles, and a dedicated security post.

A standby generator also ensures the home is never caught short during power outages.

Perhaps the most striking detail is the property's private elevator, a rare feature even among Accra's high-end residential market

See below for Rentmann's listing video on Facebook that sparked the debate:

Reactions to the GH₵40 Million Price Tag

The listing drew swift reactions from social media users, with many questioning the valuation and others raising concerns about the build quality.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

@WallstreetLiveBroadcast:

"How do they approve such buildings without soakaway?"

@MaJeed said:

"Are you saying 400 billion old cedis?"

@DonWallasky said:

"Architectural masterpiece ❤️"

@AifurahAifura said:

"No greenery. How much is a similar one in the States?"

@OlomaticOlo wrote:

"One or two buildings on the same plot?"

@ZakusFaculty said:

"The amount can buy my hometown"

East Airport remains one of Accra's most sought-after residential addresses, favoured by diplomats, business executives, and high-net-worth individuals for its proximity to Kotoka International Airport and the city's commercial districts.

$2m Trasacco house spark reactions

Similarly, a 10-bedroom house in Trasacco, Accra, listed for $2 million, also ignited online discussions.

Videos of the three-storey all-white building showed a swimming pool and other top-class amenities, leaving social media users with mixed feelings about the building's high cost despite its location.

Black Sherif acquires a new house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a musician had become a new property owner amid reports of a lawsuit claiming RBA Studios' office rent arrears.

Photos of Black Sherif's residence, where he recently spent time, emerged as he also announced his upcoming music project, triggering reactions.

Source: YEN.com.gh