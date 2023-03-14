The players of the Ghana Black Stars will not be able to attend the funeral service of the late Christian Atsu

The players will start arriving in the country for their game against Angola on March 19, two days after the funeral has been held

The GFA has however said it is consulting closely with the government to give Christian Atsu a befitting send-off

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) has confirmed that neither of the 25 players that have been selected to represent the senior national team for the upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola will attend the burial service of the late Christian Atsu.

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Sports, the Communications Director of the GFA, Henry Asante Twum said the players will not be able to bid farewell to their friend and colleague because they will start arriving in the country on March 19, two days after the funeral.

GFA says Black Stars players won't be present at the funeral service of Christian Atsu. Photo credit: @Jacques Feeney/Offside @mygtvsports/Twitter

He however said the GFA is in consultation with the government to give the late Newcastle player a send-off befitting a national hero.

Also, the owner of Cheetah Football Club, Mr Abdul Yartey corroborated the statement of the GFA Communication Director adding that the senior national team was not included in the funeral arrangements.

“The preparation for the funeral has not included any role to be played by the Black Stars as it stands, despite the GFA playing a significant role in the arrangement,” Mr Yartey told Graphic Sports.

Mr Yartey is credited as the man who discovered the late Christian Atsu and helped him secure a move abroad to further his football career.

Christian Atsu's burial date announced

that the family of the late Black Stars player, Christian Atsu had dropped the details of his final funeral rites.

The announcement was made on March 4, 2023, at the One-Week Celebration of the deceased professional footballer.

According to the family, Friday, March 17, 2023, will be the set date when Christian Atsu would be laid to rest.

