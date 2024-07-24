Ghanaian unicyclist Trey Huan has won two medals at the Unicycling Championship 2024

The US-born Ghanaian represented the country in various competitions at the championship

Huan is the first Ghanaian to win gold at the Unicycling Championship following his latest success

Trey 'Mamboora' Huan put Ghana on the Unicycling map after spectacularly winning the country's first-ever gold at the Unicycle World Championship.

The Ghanaian unicyclist, who was born in the United States to American parents but grew up in the West African nation, returned to the big stage after grabbing the attention of the country during his maiden appearance at the championship.

Trey Huan competing for Ghana at the 2024 Unicycling Championship. Photo: @whuan.

Source: Twitter

Although unicycling is not a popular sport in Ghana, Huan won silver and bronze in 2022 in the competitions he participated in.

The American-Ghanaian improved his performance after winning gold and bronze in 2024.

Huan scooped the ultimate prize in the U18 Stillstand after an amazing display of unicycling skill before adding bronze in the 30m Wheelwalk, as reported by Ghana Web.

"Ghana cheered for Trey ‘Manboora’ 2 years ago when he brought home silver & bronze but now he has a GOLD medal & another BRONZE from the Unicycle World Championships! Stillstand (0-18 Male) 30M Wheelwalk (17-18 Male) 3rd in Flatland Prelims. X-Style Semifinals qualifier," wrote the unicyclist father, Mr Williams Huan on social media.

Huan expresses gratitude to Ghanaians

The unicycling champions seized the opportunity to thank Ghanaians and the people of Mamprugu, where he resides, after his latest success.

"A message of gratitude to Mamprugu Unicycling Club, Mamprugu and all of Ghana for their support of their unicycling son Manboora! Gold at the Unicycle World Championships!!" he said in a video shared on X.

Huan has spearheaded the growth of unicycling in Ghana, helping the youth in the Mamprugu community to join the sport.

Ghana's 4X100m train on baton change

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 4X100m relay team of Ghana remains one of Ghana's medal hopefuls ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The multi-sport event will begin on Friday, July 26, 2024, as athletes from various disciplines eye laurels in the French capital.

Ghana travelled to France with nine athletes, with four of them set to participate in the 4X100m relay.

Source: YEN.com.gh