Yahaya Alpha Suberu is a filmmaker, tourist enthusiast, and lecturer at New York University's Ghana campus

He made history when he became the first Ghanaian to travel by land from Ghana's Accra to Europe's Sweden in 2007

In an interview with CNN, the trailblazer talks about the experience he took years ago in his 1986 Citroen whip

Yahaya Alpha Suberu, a filmmaker and lecturer at New York University's Ghana campus, became the first Ghanaian to travel from Ghana to Sweden by land in 2007.

The tourist enthusiast was inspired to drive from Accra to Sweden after his first visit to his relatives in Stockholm, Sweden's capital.

Accra to Sweden road trip: Meet Yahaya Alpha Suberu the first Ghanaian to embark on daring expedition in 2007. Photo credit: CNN/@gyaigyimii (Twitter).

Suberu, among other reasons, was influenced by Ghana's 50th-anniversary celebrations in 2007. According to Ghanaweb, he wanted to inform the world that the nation was the first African country to achieve independence from British colonial rule.

He embarked on the trip in a 1986 2CV Citroen (602cc), a modest economical automobile from the French manufacturer Citroen.

The journey began in Accra's Independence Square and ended in Stockholm's Sergels Torg. The trip lasted 24 days and took in nine nations. The long journey and varied terrain require a lot of fuel, totalling over 900 litres.

Suberu had to acquire a Michelin map of West Africa, North Africa, and Europe because there was no Google map or smartphone to help him navigate the route. He encountered several difficulties on his journey, including a gearbox breakdown in Mauritania that required him to spend six days looking for a replacement.

After completing the journey, the incredible achievement earned him international recognition, including CNN. Suberu shipped his car back to Ghana and still has it to this day.

Watch his interview with CNN below:

