Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena removed the device in his chest that could have saved him from death when he suffered a cardiac arrest on a football pitch

Dwamena was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2017 and had an implantable defibrillator to monitor his heart rate in 2020

The striker had been advised to quit football by doctors because of the risk associated with his heart condition

Late Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena removed the device in his chest that could have saved him from death when he suffered a cardiac arrest on a football pitch.

Antonio Asso, the cardiologist who fitted Dwamena's defibrillator, told The Athletic that his decision to remove the device resulted in his death when playing for Egnatia in Albania.

Dwamena collapsed on the pitch during a match between his club FK Egnatia and Partizani Tirana on November 11, 2023. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The defibrillator had saved his life after a previous collapse, but the striker asked that it be taken out of his chest.

"When that malignant arrhythmia recurred last Saturday, no defibrillator was in his chest," the doctor said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The doctor described it as a sad and foreseeable story.

Egnatia's general director, Klejdi Zenelaj, told The Athletic that Dwamena believed the defibrillator was causing problems for him.

Dwamena collapsed suddenly on the pitch during a match between his club FK Egnatia and Partizani Tirana on November 11, 2023.

Medics rushed onto the field but were unable to revive the striker.

The Ghanaian footballer's unexpected death at just 28 years old has sent shockwaves through the football community. Dwamena's former clubs, including Red Bull Salzburg, have mourned the tragedy.

Now, his family hopes Ghanaian authorities will help them lay Dwamena to rest on home soil. Their urgent appeals seek assistance to honour the footballer's life and grief-stricken loved ones.

Viral video shows late footballer Dwamena's faith and calls to salvation

Meanwhile, a past video of Dwamena preaching online has gained widespread attention following the tragic news of his sudden death on the pitch in Albania.

In the video, Dwamena, who previously played for Levante UD, passionately speaks to his followers about the importance of salvation.

The emotional footage has resurfaced and gone viral after the Albanian Football Association confirmed the 28-year-old's passing during a match on Saturday.

The video shows Dwamena's strong Christian faith and evangelism efforts away from football. It serves as a poignant reminder of his beliefs amidst mourning his untimely death during play.

Heartwarming video emerges of late Raphael Dwamena serenading wife in touching moment

In another story, in a touching display of love, a video featuring the late Raphael Dwamena and his wife has surfaced online, capturing the poignant moment when the footballer was seemingly singing for his spouse.

Deeply moved by the emotional scene, viewers have flooded social media with condolences for the grieving family.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh